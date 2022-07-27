Skip to main content

How to Watch PBR Team Series: Cheyenne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Professional Bull Riders Team Series will head into Day 2 of its competition from Cheyenne on Tuesday.

There will be four games during the second day of team competition. The first game will pit the Arizona Ridge Riders against the Carolina Cowboys. We'll see the Nashville Stampede and Missouri Thunder in the second game. The third competition will be against the Texas Ratters and Kansas City Outlaws. Finally, the Austin Gamblers will face off against the Oklahoma Freedom to round out the night. 

How to Watch PBR Team Series: Cheyenne Today:

Date: July 26, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBSSN

Live stream the PBR Team Series: Cheyenne with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Nashville, Arizona and Missouri all earned wins on Monday. Kansas City and Oklahoma left Day 1 with a tie, leaving Carolina, Texas and Austin in the loss column. Look for those five all to rally tonight. 

The Nashville Stampede's Ryan Dirteater, who has the perfect name for this intense sport, helped lead Nashville to a huge 337.75-257.25 win. The veteran came out of retirement just seven months ago and had to lose 20 pounds to get back to his former riding weight. The move seemed to pay off tremendously and now Nashville looks to go 2-0 in Cheyenne. Can the team stay at the top of the leaderboard after tonight? 

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

July
26
2022

PBR Team Series: Cheyenne

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

