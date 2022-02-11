The top team in the Austrian Bundesliga, Red Bull Salzburg, faces off with Rapid Vienna on Friday in a top-five league matchup.

It has been a dominant campaign in the Austrian Bundesliga for Red Bull Salzburg, who sits in first on the table with 45 points through 18 matches, 14 points clear of second-place SK Strum Graz. Salzburg has won 14 matches this season, drawn three and lost just once.

How to Watch Rapid Vienna vs. Red Bull Salzburg Today:

Game Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: Next Level Sports

Live stream Rapid Vienna vs. Red Bull Salzburg on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Its opponent on Friday, meanwhile, Rapid Vienna, has been solid, sitting fifth on the table with 24 points in 18 matches, with six wins, six draws and six losses. However, it is in unbeaten in its last four matches, a run of form it will hope can continue against mighty Salzburg.

Most recently, RB Salzburg defeated LASK 3-1 behind goals by Rasmus Kristensen (41') and Nicolas Capaldo (47'), as well as an own goal by Rene Renner. Rapid Vienna, meanwhile, is coming off of a 2-1 win over Flyeralarm Admira on Dec. 12 thanks to goals by Taxiarchis Fountas (14') and Ercan Kara (63').

This will be the second meeting this season between the two clubs, with the first matchup occurring on Sep. 19, a 2-0 RB Salzburg victory in which Karim Adeyemi (79') and American winger Brenden Aaronson (90+4') were the goal scorers.

Speaking of Aaronson, today will provide fans of the United States men's national team to watch one of their top young players perform for his club team. On the season, Aaronson has one goal and four assists so far.

To catch Aaronson and the best team in Austria in action, tune to Next Level Sports at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.