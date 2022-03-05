Austrian Bundesliga leaders Red Bull Salzburg host Cashpoint SCR Altach on Saturday in the final match of the regular season.

Red Bull Salzburg is on a historic run this season with 52 points in 21 matches on a 16W-4D-1L record. To put that into perspective, on Saturday they will face Cashpoint SCR Altach, a club at the bottom of the table with 13 points in the same amount of matches.

How to Watch Red Bull Salzburg vs. Cashpoint SCR Altach Saturday:

Match Date: March 5, 2022

Match Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: Next Level Sports

RB Salzburg has won its last nine home matches against Altach, however the reverse fixture this season between these two teams ended in a 1-1 draw. In that match, Noah Okafor scored the initial goal for the home team, while Jan Zwischenbrugger equalized for Altach.

Altach's last victory in league play was the game right after that reverse fixture, back on October 24th, 2021. It was a 1-0 away win at LASK with a goal from Noah Bischoff in the 83rd minute.

Salzburg's most recent match was a 0-0 draw away at LASK where the team didn't have a single shot on target. Brendan Aaronson played the full 90 minutes for the league leaders, but the team was unable to generate much in the final third despite keeping the majority of the ball possession throughout (53%).

