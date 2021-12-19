Skip to main content
    December 19, 2021
    How to Watch Alba Berlin vs. MLP Academics Heidelberg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Alba Berlin takes on Heidelberg in Bundesliga Basketball action on Sunday.
    Alba Berlin, eighth in the Bundesliga standings with a 6-4 record, will take on MLP Academics Heidelberg, 4-7 on the year, on Sunday.

    Game Date: Dec. 19, 2021

    Game Time: 9 a.m. ET

    TV: Next Level Sports

    Live stream the Alba Berlin vs. MLP Academics Heidelberg game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Alba Berlin is coming off of two EuroLeague games, losing to Real Madrid and CSKA, with the team also losing its most recent Bundesliga match last Sunday, falling 80-73 to Bayern Munich.

    Luke Sikma leads the team in scoring at 12.8 points per game. He's also the team's leader in rebounds and assists per game at 6.1 and 4.4. Oscar da Silva, who is averaging 10.8 points and 4.2 boards per contest, is leading the team in blocks and steals at 1.1 and 1.8 respectively.

    Heidelberg won its first three games of the season but has struggled since. The team is currently on a six-game losing streak.

    Jordan Geist is the team's team scorer at 13.3 points per game, with Brekkott Chapman's 7.0 rebounds pace the team. Robert Lowery leads in assists with 4.1.

    December
    19
    2021

    Alba Berlin vs. MLP Academics Heidelberg

    TV CHANNEL: Next Level Sports
    Time
    9:00
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
