How to Watch Alba Berlin vs. MLP Academics Heidelberg

Alba Berlin, eighth in the Bundesliga standings with a 6-4 record, will take on MLP Academics Heidelberg, 4-7 on the year, on Sunday.

Game Date: Dec. 19, 2021

Game Time: 9 a.m. ET

Alba Berlin is coming off of two EuroLeague games, losing to Real Madrid and CSKA, with the team also losing its most recent Bundesliga match last Sunday, falling 80-73 to Bayern Munich.

Luke Sikma leads the team in scoring at 12.8 points per game. He's also the team's leader in rebounds and assists per game at 6.1 and 4.4. Oscar da Silva, who is averaging 10.8 points and 4.2 boards per contest, is leading the team in blocks and steals at 1.1 and 1.8 respectively.

Heidelberg won its first three games of the season but has struggled since. The team is currently on a six-game losing streak.

Jordan Geist is the team's team scorer at 13.3 points per game, with Brekkott Chapman's 7.0 rebounds pace the team. Robert Lowery leads in assists with 4.1.

