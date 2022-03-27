Skip to main content

How to Watch Alba Berlin vs. Niners Chemnitz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Defending German Basketball Bundesliga champion Alba Berlin visits Chemnitz with both teams chasing playoff berths

Alba Berlin (16-5) visits Niners Chemnitz (15-9) on Sunday in a battle for positions in the top eight of the German Basketball Bundesliga.

How to Watch Alba Berlin vs. Niners Chemnitz Today:

Game Date: March 27, 2022

Game Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV: Next Level Sports

Live stream the Alba Berlin vs. Niners Chemnitz game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Alba Berlin comes to Chemnitz on a six-game winning streak in league play and has been strong on the road, winning 10 of 11. Berlin hasn't played a Bundesliga game since beating Lowen Braunschweig 95-80 on March 16. 

Their game against Bayern Munich set for March 20 was postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the Munich roster. The team played on Friday in Euroleague competition, picking up a 74-70 win over Croatian club KK Crvena Zvezda. Point guard Maodo Lo led the way with 22 points and wing Jaleen Smith, who played for the Suns in last year's summer league, had 17.

Chemnitz has lost its last three games in league play and four in a row overall dating to Feb. 19. On Thursday, Chemnitz took a tough 89-85 loss at home to Hamburg Towers, which came from behind in the fourth quarter to get the victory.

Nelson Weidemann scored 28 points in the loss for Chemnitz, which turned the ball over 15 times.

Berlin hasn't lost to Chemnitz in four games since last season when Chemnitz earned promotion to Germany's top domestic league. Berlin won the first league meeting at home on Dec. 5, 83-62, with Johannes Thiemann scoring 14 points to lead a balanced attack. Berlin picked up a 91-81 in German Cup play on Feb. 19.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
27
2022

Alba Berlin vs. Niners Chemnitz

TV CHANNEL: Next Level Sports
Time
10
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)


