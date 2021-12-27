Skip to main content
    December 27, 2021
    How to Watch Brose Bamberg vs. MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Brose Bamberg is looking to rise up the Basketball Bundesliga standings against MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg.
    Brose Bamberg (5–7) started the Basketball Bundesliga season well before dropping seven of the last eight games. It went from the top of the league to the bottom half during this stretch, with MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg (7–5) not faring much better.

    Brose Bamberg sits two games behind MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg heading into Monday's contest.

    How to Watch Brose Bamberg vs. MHP RIESEN Ludwigsburg Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 27, 2021

    Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Next Level Sports

    Live Stream Brose Bamberg vs. MHP RIESEN Ludwigsburg on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg took care of business with a huge double-digit win over Lenovo Tenerife in its last game.

    This season, Brose Bamberg is led by a trio of scorers: Patrick Heckmann (16.0 points per game), Martinas Geben (15.0 points) and Frankie Ferrari (14.0 points).

    Heckmann played college basketball at Boston College, where he averaged 7.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. Ferrari is the engine of the team, also putting up 11.0 assists per game and 2.0 steals per game.

    During its current five game losing streak, Brose Bamberg is putting up 81.6 points and giving up 94.6 points to its opponents.

    MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg is being driven by Justin Simon (15.8 points and 6.8 rebounds), Jordan Hulls (12.0 points, 4.2 assists and 3.2 rebounds) and Jonah Radebaugh (14.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists).

    Simon played a season at Arizona and then finished up with two seasons at St. John’s. His current teammate, Rawle Alkins, also played at Arizona.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    How to Watch Brose Bamberg vs. MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg

