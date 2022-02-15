Skip to main content

How to Watch Niners Chemnitz vs. Bayern Munich: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two of the top four teams in the Bundesliga meet in basketball as Bayern Munich takes on Niners Chemnitz.

First-place Bayern Munich (15-4) will face fourth-place Niners Chemnitz (14-6) on Tuesday in a Bundesliga Basketball contest.

Bayern Munich has won three games in a row, including a 72-53 win on Sunday over Fraport. Othello Hunter scored 14 points on 5-for-7 shooting in the win and added five rebounds and three steals, while Deshaun Thomas scored 11 points on 5-for-9 shooting.

Chemnitz has also won three in a row, winning 74-56 over MHP Riesen on Saturday behind a pair of 12-point performances from Jonas Richter and Eric Washington. Richter also had eight rebounds.

These teams last played on Jan. 9, with Chemnitz winning 65-63.

Trent Lockett scored 13 points in the win, shooting 4-for-9 from the floor and adding seven rebounds and five assists. Eric Washington had 11 points, five rebounds and two steals.

As for Bayern, Deshaun Thomas led the team with 19 points on 8-for-15 shooting in the loss, grabbing four boards and adding two assists and a block. K.C. Rivers added 12 points.

