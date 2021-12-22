Skip to main content
    How to Watch Niners Chemnitz vs. BG Göttingen: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two of the top six teams in the Basketball Bundesliga will face on Wednesday as Niners Chemnitz takes on BG Göttingen
    Author:

    The Basketball Bundesliga continues on Wednesday with Göttingen (7-3) taking on Niners Chemnitz (7-4).

    How to Watch Niners Chemnitz vs. BG Göttingen Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 22, 2021

    Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Next Level Sports

    Live stream the Niners Chemnitz vs. BG Göttingen game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Göttingen is coming off of an 83-76 win over Merlins in its most recent game. Kamar Baldwin led the way with 19 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four steals, while Jeff Roberson and Jake Toolson each scored 16.

    On the season, Baldwin leads the team in scoring with 18.3 points per game, while James Dickey is the leading rebounder with 5.5 boards per contest.

    Niners Chemnitz is coming off of a 106-94 win over Bamberg in its most recent match, with Trent Lockett scoring 31 points on 12-for-17 shooting and Mindaugas Susinskas putting up 32 points on 11-for-16 shooting.

    On the season, Lockett leads the team with 22.0 points per game but has played in just two games so far, while Darion Atkins is the leading rebounder at 6.6 per contest. Foe players to have played in double-digit games this year, Atkins leads the way as a scorer at 12.7 points per game.

    Göttingen won both meetings of these teams last season.

