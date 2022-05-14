RB Leipzig looks to wrap up fourth place in the German Bundesliga on Saturday when it plays Arminia Bielefeld.

The Bundesliga wraps up on Saturday with the last day of action. It has been a great season that has seen Bayern Munich run away with the top spot.

How to Watch Arminia Bielefeld vs RB Leipzig Today:

Match Date: May 14, 2022

Match Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

While there is no contest for the top spot on the last day, RB Leipzig is looking to secure fourth place with a win.

RB Leipzig currently has 57 points, which is two more than SC Freiburg and three more than 1. FC Union Berlin.

They can get jumped or caught by both teams if they lose but will sit alone in fourth with a win against Arminia Bielefeld.

The two teams have played once already this season back on December 18 with Arminia Bielefeld taking a shocking 2-0 win.

Arminia Bielefeld will look to do it again as they try and win for the first time since beating 1. FC Union Berlin way back on February 19.

They are currently on a 10-match winless streak in which they have lost eight matches and played to two draws.

It has been a tough year, but they can end the year on a high note if they can get a second win against RB Leipzig in the season finale.

