How to Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach

Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Mönchengladbach are neck-and-neck after beginning the Bundesliga season in identical fashion, but something has to give at the BayArena on Saturday.

Adi Hütter's reign at Gladbach got underway with a surprise 1-1 draw at home to Bayern Munich, but a visit to Leverkusen provides another early test of both teams’ top-four credentials.

Hütter’s 1-1 draw against Bayern looks more impressive than Leverkusen’s comeback at Union Berlin to secure the same result, though it’s too early to be casting long-term assertions just yet.

Die Werkself emerged on the more fortunate side of a 4-3 result the last time these teams met at the BayArena in November, but Gladbach had won back-to-back visits to the ground prior to that.

Hütter will have poor memories of Leverkusen, too, considering he lost in two trips to the BayArena last season—in the league and the cup—and will be desperate for improvement.

Gerardo Seoane’s first game in charge of Leverkusen got off to a woeful start after it took Union’s Taiwo Awoniyi just seven minutes to break the deadlock, the kind of lapse they can ill afford against Gladbach.

But the former Luzern and Young Boys coach nonetheless has plenty of expectation on his shoulders, having helped the latter craft one of Europe’s most entertaining attacks last term.

Leverkusen have focused largely on youth this summer and recruited prominently in defense, with Ecuadorian center-back Piero Hincapié the most recent to join the cause from Argentinian outfit Talleres.

The 19-year-old is unlikely to feature on Saturday due to quarantine measures, although German midfielder Robert Andrich could debut for Leverkusen after joining from Union this week.

Karim Bellarabi, Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Edmond Tapsoba are all set to miss out for the hosts due to injury, while Seoane is hoping Florian Wirtz and Lucas Alario may recover in time to play some role.

There are question marks over Mönchengladbach’s Swiss duo of Denis Zakaria and Breel Embolo, who have each just returned to training and may struggle to make Hütter's squad.

Both clubs will be desperate to earn their first victory of the season against opposition with similar prospects, with particular pressure on less experienced Seoane heading into only his second Bundesliga match.

