How to Watch Bayern Munich vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two of the top three teams in the Bundesliga face off at Allianz Arena on Saturday when Bayern Munich hosts Bayer 04 Leverkusen.

The historic nine-time reigning champion of the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich, is again in first place in the standings after 24 matches with 58 points, with rivals Borussia Dortmund right below them on 50 points. Bayer 04 Leverkusen is in third place but much further behind on 44 points.

How to Watch Bayern Munich vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen Saturday:

Match Date: March 5, 2022

Match Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream Bayern Munich vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial! 

Julian Nagelsmann's club has won 10 of its 12 home league games this season, with the team's most recent home win being a 4-1 shellacking of recently-promoted Fürth. Bundesliga goalscoring leader Robert Lewandowski notched a brace in the match and is currently on 28 goals this season.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen's 12 away games this season have seen a whopping 50 goals scored, but the attacking prowess of the team takes a major blow in this match due to the absence of Patrick Schick, who is second in the goal-scoring table behind Lewandowski with 20 goals.

Schick was ruled out for several weeks after tearing a muscle in his left calf in a February duel against Mainz. Nevertheless, the team has found a way to make it work. winning their most recent match 3-0 at home over Arminia. Argentine striker Lucas Alario scored in the match to complement a brace from French winger Moussa Diaby.

Bayern Munich has won each of its last four Bundesliga matches against Bayer 04 Leverkusen after previously having lost two in a row.

Regional restrictions may apply.

