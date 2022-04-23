Skip to main content

How to Watch Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

One of Europe's most famous rivalries is reignited as Borussia Dortmund looks to stop Bayern Munich's Bundesliga procession.

Bayern Munich will clinch a record-extending 10th consecutive Bundesliga title provided it beats Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker on Saturday.

The Black and Yellows sit second in the German pecking order and are nine points off the lead with four games to play, requiring a win if they’re to have any chance of pulling off a comeback.

How to Watch Bayern vs. Dortmund Today

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream: You can stream Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The odds are stacked in Bayern’s favor as it returns to the Allianz Arena, where their last outing resulted in a 1-1 draw against Villarreal and a departure from the Champions League.

That being said, even a repeat of that result would be enough to effectively confirm Julian Nagelsmann’s men as champions, having won their last four successive leagues games.

Dortmund remains one of the few teams who can trouble Bayern with some reliability, but even then the last seven editions of Der Klassiker have each gone in favor of Die Roten.

The most recent of those saw Dortmund succumb 3-2 at Signal Iduna Park in December despite taking an early lead through Julian Brandt’s fifth-minute breakthrough:

Nagelsmann has close to a full bill of health heading into the game that could confirm his maiden Bundesliga crown nearing the end of a mixed first season at the Allianz.

It’s subtle consolation considering the club’s disappointing exits from Europe and the DFB-Pokal, while Dortmund is sure to be determined as they fight to cling onto whatever glimmer of title hope is left.

They’ll do so without the likes of Donyell Malen, Mahmoud Dahoud, Thomas Meunier, Giovanni Reyna and Mats Hummels, each of whom has been ruled out. Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel is also out due to an ankle injury, while midfielder Axel Witsel looks to be out with the flu.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
23
2022

Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
12:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Bayern Munich
Bundesliga

How to Watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund

By Tom Sunderlandjust now
Northwestern Women's Lacrosse
Lacrosse

Columbia vs. Yale Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Evan Lazar25 minutes ago
ucla-football
College Football

UCLA Spring Game Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs25 minutes ago
USFL
USFL

How to Watch Pittsburgh Maulers vs Philadelphia Stars

By Alex Barth25 minutes ago
Vanderbilt Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch Vanderbilt at Kentucky in College Baseball

By Matthew Beighle25 minutes ago
Northwestern Women's Lacrosse
Womens College Lacrosse

How to Watch Notre Dame at Louisville in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar25 minutes ago
Northwestern Women's Lacrosse
Womens College Lacrosse

How to Watch Ohio State at Johns Hopkins in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar25 minutes ago
Soccer

Olympique Lyon vs. Montpellier HSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
USATSI_18015136
NASCAR Cup Series

How to Watch GEICO 500, Qualifying, in NASCAR Cup Series

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy