How to Watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund

One of Europe's most famous rivalries is reignited as Borussia Dortmund looks to stop Bayern Munich's Bundesliga procession.

Bayern Munich will clinch a record-extending 10th consecutive Bundesliga title provided it beats Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker on Saturday.

The Black and Yellows sit second in the German pecking order and are nine points off the lead with four games to play, requiring a win if they’re to have any chance of pulling off a comeback.

How to Watch Bayern vs. Dortmund Today

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

You can stream Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund on fuboTV

The odds are stacked in Bayern’s favor as it returns to the Allianz Arena, where their last outing resulted in a 1-1 draw against Villarreal and a departure from the Champions League.

That being said, even a repeat of that result would be enough to effectively confirm Julian Nagelsmann’s men as champions, having won their last four successive leagues games.

Dortmund remains one of the few teams who can trouble Bayern with some reliability, but even then the last seven editions of Der Klassiker have each gone in favor of Die Roten.

The most recent of those saw Dortmund succumb 3-2 at Signal Iduna Park in December despite taking an early lead through Julian Brandt’s fifth-minute breakthrough:

Nagelsmann has close to a full bill of health heading into the game that could confirm his maiden Bundesliga crown nearing the end of a mixed first season at the Allianz.

It’s subtle consolation considering the club’s disappointing exits from Europe and the DFB-Pokal, while Dortmund is sure to be determined as they fight to cling onto whatever glimmer of title hope is left.

They’ll do so without the likes of Donyell Malen, Mahmoud Dahoud, Thomas Meunier, Giovanni Reyna and Mats Hummels, each of whom has been ruled out. Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel is also out due to an ankle injury, while midfielder Axel Witsel looks to be out with the flu.

