    • October 27, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Bayern Munich Today: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Second round play in the DFB-Pokal continues when Borussia Mönchengladbach takes on Bayern Munich on Wednesday.
    Author:

    Borussia Mönchengladbach and Bayern Munich are set to face off in an elimination match in the second round of the DFB-Pokal.

    How to Watch: Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Bayern Munich

    Match Date: Oct. 27, 2021

    Match Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN Deportes

    Live Stream Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Bayern Munich on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The DFB-Pokal is a 64-team tournament that features all the teams from the Bundesliga and the 2. Bundesliga.

    Bayern Munich is the most successful team in competition history, winning the title 20 times, most recently in the 2019-20 competition. Borussia Dortmund won last year.

    In the first round, Munich dominated against Bremer SV, winning 12-0. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored four goals in that contest.

    Outside of this contest, Bayern Munich currently leads the Bundesliga and Group E of the Champions League.

    Mönchengladbach comes into this game after beating 1. FCK 1-0 in the first round behind a Lars Stindl goal.

    The team is currently 12th out of 18 teams in the Bundesliga standings through nine games.

    Mönchengladbach has won the DFB-Pokal three times, most recently in the 1994-95 season.

    These two teams played to a 1-1 draw in August, while Mönchengladbach won 2-0 in a meeting in July. In fact, Mönchengladbach has won two of the last four games between these teams.

    How To Watch

    October
    27
    2021

    Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Bayern Munich

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN Deportes
    Time
    2:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Soccer Fans
    Serie A

    How to Watch Cagliari vs. AS Roma Today

    39 seconds ago
    Inter Milan
    Serie A

    How to Watch Empoli FC vs. Inter Milan Today

    39 seconds ago
    Fiorentina
    Serie A

    How to Watch Lazio vs. Fiorentina

    39 seconds ago
    Soccer Fans
    Bundesliga

    How to Watch Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Bayern Munich Today

    5 minutes ago
    Maryland Soccer
    Serie A

    How to Watch Sampdoria vs. Atalanta BC Today

    2 hours ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    Serie A

    How to Watch Udinese vs. Hellas Verona Today

    2 hours ago
    Juventus
    Serie A

    How to Watch Juventus vs. Sassuolo

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16693428
    Ladies Euro Tour Golf

    How to Watch Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, First Round

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16632118
    Canadian Premier League Soccer

    How to Watch Pacific FC vs. FC Edmonton Today

    16 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy