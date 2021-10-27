How to Watch Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Bayern Munich Today

Second round play in the DFB-Pokal continues when Borussia Mönchengladbach takes on Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Borussia Mönchengladbach and Bayern Munich are set to face off in an elimination match in the second round of the DFB-Pokal.

How to Watch: Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Bayern Munich

Match Date: Oct. 27, 2021

Match Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Live Stream Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Bayern Munich on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The DFB-Pokal is a 64-team tournament that features all the teams from the Bundesliga and the 2. Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich is the most successful team in competition history, winning the title 20 times, most recently in the 2019-20 competition. Borussia Dortmund won last year.

In the first round, Munich dominated against Bremer SV, winning 12-0. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored four goals in that contest.

Outside of this contest, Bayern Munich currently leads the Bundesliga and Group E of the Champions League.

Mönchengladbach comes into this game after beating 1. FCK 1-0 in the first round behind a Lars Stindl goal.

The team is currently 12th out of 18 teams in the Bundesliga standings through nine games.

Mönchengladbach has won the DFB-Pokal three times, most recently in the 1994-95 season.

These two teams played to a 1-1 draw in August, while Mönchengladbach won 2-0 in a meeting in July. In fact, Mönchengladbach has won two of the last four games between these teams.