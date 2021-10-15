How to Watch: Hoffenheim vs. Koln

Hoffenheim hopes to climb from mid-table in the Bundesliga when it hosts a resilient looking Koln on Friday.

Koln could break into the Bundesliga’s top three if it can snap a streak of six successive losses to Hoffenheim when it visits the PreZero Arena on Friday evening.

Hoffenheim won a home game for the first time this season just prior to the international break, while Koln makes the trip south having yet to record a victory on the road so far this term.

Steffen Baumgart will hope his renovation project with the Billy Goats continues on an upward trajectory as club soccer returns, with leaders Bayern Munich still the only team to defeat them this season.

Koln has gone unbeaten in five since its visit to the Allianz Arena in August, but a horrid head-to-head record against Hoffenheim threatens to halt that progress.

More than six years have passed since the Westphalian outfit last got the better of its Sinsheim hosts, who defeated Wolfsburg in late September to clinch only their second win this season.

The international break has handed each squad new fitness woes; although Hoffenheim boss Sebastian Hoeneß is hoping to have United States defender Chris Richards as part of his squad.

The 21-year-old played his first full 90 minutes for the Stars and Stripes in Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Costa Rica, but the 48-hour turnaround may be deemed too short for him to start.

Anchor Håvard Nordtveit could be the alternative if he’s ready to return from a thigh injury, but Benjamin Hübner, Marco John and center-back Ermin Bičakčić won’t be fit to feature.

Koln’s list of absences could be even longer if Jonas Hector and Timo Hübers pass late fitness tests, although Ellyes Skhiri will be missing from the base of midfield due to a concerning knee injury:

An away win could be enough to temporarily lift Baumgart’s men above third-place Borussia Dortmund on goal difference and within a single point of pace-setters Bayern.

Hoffenheim needs a departure from this term’s habits, having only beaten teams with ‘burg’ in their names thus far, while Koln targets its own break in tradition after such bad fortune in this fixture of late.