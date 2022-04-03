Skip to main content

How to Watch Al-Ahly vs Al-Hilal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Al Ahly takes on Al Hilal in a CAF Champions League match.

Group A play in the CAF Champions League concludes on Sunday with Al-Ahly and Al-Hilal facing off. Al-Ahly is second in the group right now, while Al-Hilal is in third.

Al-Ahly is almost certain to advance. The path for Al-Hilal looks like this: win and make up for the four-goal difference in goal differential that currently exists between the two sides.

Al-Ahly defeated Al-Merrikh 3-1 in its most recent Champions League match, while Al-Hilal lost 4-2 to Mamelodi Sundowns.

When these two sides met in February, they played to a scoreless draw at Al-Hilal's home stadium.

Al-Hilal is looking to advance past the group stage for the first time since 2015, when the team advanced to the semifinals. Its best performance in this competition came in 1987 and 1992, when the team lost in the finals.

Al-Ahly, meanwhile, is one of Africa's most successful teams, winning the Champions League 10 times, including 2020 and 2021. It's a bit of a surprise to see the team not have a spot in the next round clinched by the final matchday.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

