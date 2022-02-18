Skip to main content

How to Watch Al Hilal Omdurman vs. Al Ahly: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Al Ahly will take on Al Hilal Omdurman in a CAF Champions League match today.

Al Ahly is coming off two straight losses in the Club World Cup and will be taking on Al Hilal Omdurman today. The last match for Al Ahly was a brutal 4-0 loss and the club is hoping to turn that around today.

How to watch the Al Hilal Omdurman vs. Al Ahly match today:

Game Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra En Español

Watch the Al Hilal Omdurman vs. Al Ahly match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Al Hilal's last match was postponed, so the club has not played since Feb. 11 when it lost to the Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0.

Al Hilal is in the No. 4 spot, while Al Ahly is in the No 2. spot. Al Ahly is expected to win, but these two teams will be fighting for position in the standings.

Both teams are coming off a loss and hoping to rebound as well. This should be a great matchup between teams in the Egyptian Premier League and the Sudan Premier League, but the clubs know they'll have to generate offense.

Tune in to beIN SPORTS Xtra En Español to catch all of this CAF Champions League action.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

