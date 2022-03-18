Skip to main content

How to Watch Al-Merrikh SC vs. Al-Ahly: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Al-Merrikh SC hosts Al-Ahly on Matchday 5 of the CAF Champions League on Friday at Al-Salam Stadium Cairo.

After four matches in the group stage of the 2022 CAF Champions League, group A is mostly in a battle for second place at this point. Mamelodi Sundowns is sitting comfortably in first place with 10 points, while the remaining three teams of the group, Al-Ahly, Al-Hilal and Al-Merrikh SC are all on four points with the same 1-1-2 record.

How to Watch Al-Merrikh vs. Al-Ahly Today:

Match Date: March 18, 2022

Match Time: 11:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra

Live Stream Al-Merrikh vs. Al-Ahly on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Al-Merrikh started off the campaign at home against Mamelodi Sundowns, giving the group A leader its only loss of points in a match so far in the group stage with a 0-0 draw at Al-Salam Stadium. 

That was followed by the club's only win in the campaign, a 2-1 finish over Al-Hilal thanks to a brace from Elsamani Saadeldin. Al-Merrikh then suffered back-to-back losses: 3-2 to Al-Ahly and 1-0 to Al-Hilal.

Al-Ahly, meanwhile, had both of the club's losses so far come against Mamelodi Sundowns, both times by a 1-0 scoreline. The club's only victory came in the aforementioned reverse fixture against Al-Ahly which was thanks to goals from Mohamed Sherif (2) and Mustafa Karshoum (OG).

With two matches left in the group stage, Al-Merrikh and Al-Ahly have all to play for in the match that will have serious implications towards deciding who advances to the next round.

Regional restrictions may apply.

imago0015585585h
CAF Champions League Soccer

By Rafael Urbina
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
