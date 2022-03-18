How to Watch Al-Merrikh SC vs. Al-Ahly

Al-Merrikh SC hosts Al-Ahly on Matchday 5 of the CAF Champions League on Friday at Al-Salam Stadium Cairo.

After four matches in the group stage of the 2022 CAF Champions League, group A is mostly in a battle for second place at this point. Mamelodi Sundowns is sitting comfortably in first place with 10 points, while the remaining three teams of the group, Al-Ahly, Al-Hilal and Al-Merrikh SC are all on four points with the same 1-1-2 record.

Al-Merrikh started off the campaign at home against Mamelodi Sundowns, giving the group A leader its only loss of points in a match so far in the group stage with a 0-0 draw at Al-Salam Stadium.

That was followed by the club's only win in the campaign, a 2-1 finish over Al-Hilal thanks to a brace from Elsamani Saadeldin. Al-Merrikh then suffered back-to-back losses: 3-2 to Al-Ahly and 1-0 to Al-Hilal.

Al-Ahly, meanwhile, had both of the club's losses so far come against Mamelodi Sundowns, both times by a 1-0 scoreline. The club's only victory came in the aforementioned reverse fixture against Al-Ahly which was thanks to goals from Mohamed Sherif (2) and Mustafa Karshoum (OG).

With two matches left in the group stage, Al-Merrikh and Al-Ahly have all to play for in the match that will have serious implications towards deciding who advances to the next round.

