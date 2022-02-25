Skip to main content

How to Watch Al-Merrikh SC vs. Al Hilal Omdurman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two teams needing wins in the CAF Champions League face off on Friday when Al-Merrikh SC takes on Al Hilal Omdurman.

It's still early on in this season's CAF Champions League, and yet Al-Merrikh SC and Al Hilal Omdurman will both be eager to fight for a result on Friday, as the two African clubs sit at the bottom of Group A as we enter Matchday 3.

How to Watch Al-Merrikh SC vs. Al Hilal Omdurman today:

Game Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Game Time: 10:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra

Watch Al-Merrikh SC vs. Al Hilal Omdurman online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Al Hilal Omdurman sits third in the four-team group with one point through two matches and a negative-one goal differential, having dropped its first match before drawing its last outing, a 0-0 result against Al Ahly on Feb. 18. 

Al-Merrikh SC, meanwhile, sits last on the table with one point in one match drawing its only showdown in Champions League competition, 0-0 against Mamelodi Sundowns on Feb. 19.

Al Hilal Omdurman competes in the Sudanese Premier League, though it has yet to play in a game in the competition. Al-Merrikh SC competes in the league and through two matches, it boasts six points and a plus-six goal differential, looking like one of the favorites in the league.

To catch this CAF Champions League showdown, tune to beIN Sports Xtra at 10:50 a.m.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
25
2022

Al-Merrikh SC vs. Al Hilal Omdurman

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS Xtra
Time
10:50
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
