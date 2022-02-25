How to Watch Al-Merrikh SC vs. Al Hilal Omdurman

Two teams needing wins in the CAF Champions League face off on Friday when Al-Merrikh SC takes on Al Hilal Omdurman.

It's still early on in this season's CAF Champions League, and yet Al-Merrikh SC and Al Hilal Omdurman will both be eager to fight for a result on Friday, as the two African clubs sit at the bottom of Group A as we enter Matchday 3.

Al-Merrikh SC vs. Al Hilal Omdurman

Game Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Game Time: 10:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra

Al Hilal Omdurman sits third in the four-team group with one point through two matches and a negative-one goal differential, having dropped its first match before drawing its last outing, a 0-0 result against Al Ahly on Feb. 18.

Al-Merrikh SC, meanwhile, sits last on the table with one point in one match drawing its only showdown in Champions League competition, 0-0 against Mamelodi Sundowns on Feb. 19.

Al Hilal Omdurman competes in the Sudanese Premier League, though it has yet to play in a game in the competition. Al-Merrikh SC competes in the league and through two matches, it boasts six points and a plus-six goal differential, looking like one of the favorites in the league.

