How to Watch Al-Merrikh SC vs. Mamelodi Sundowns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The first CAF Champions League meeting between Al-Merrikh SC and Mamelodi Sundowns is Saturday.

Al-Merrikh will play its first game in the CAF Champions League on Saturday. Mamelodi Sundowns played Al-Hilal and came away with a 1-0 victory.

How to Watch Al-Merrikh SC vs. Mamelodi Sundowns Today:

Match Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Match Time: 7:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN La Liga

Live Stream Al-Merrikh SC vs. Mamelodi Sundowns on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Scoring for Mamelodi was Themba Zwane in the 8’ of the match. They were able to hold their lead while defending 12 shots with three on target. Holding down the net was Denis Onyango who picked up a yellow card in the 55th minute. The Sundowns will be without striker Pavol Safranko for this match.

This will be Al-Merrikh's first game in group play as Al Ahly was playing in the Club World Cup in the UAE when the teams were supposed to meet, with a make-up date on March 5th. Al-Merrikh is coming off of two 3-0 victories against Al Khartoum and Hilal Alsahil. They have won four of their last five matches and look to continue their scoring intensity, most recently led by Tony Edjomariegwe.

This group is full of competitive teams and each match should be exciting until the end.

Regional restrictions may apply.

