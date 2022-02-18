How to Watch AmaZulu F.C. vs. Horoya AC

AmaZulu F.C. and. Horoya AC will face off today in a clash between two good clubs.

Horoya AC comes into this match at the top of the Lige 1 standings and AmaZulu is at the No. 6 position in the DStv Premiership.

How to watch the AmaZulu F.C. vs Horoya AC match today:

Game Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 4

The quarterfinals for the CAF Champions League will be especially intriguing with no clear winner separating itself from the rest of the teams.

AmaZulu could be in a position to win this match considering it had a solid outing at the beginning of group stages.

Horoya has struggled in its last few matches and will need to turn this part of the season around today. Both clubs will have to increase offensive production. Horoya was unable to generate any offense in the loss to ES Setif.

There is a good chance if AmaZulu wins this match it can go all the way, but it cannot drop a winnable game today.

Tune in to beIN SPORTS 4 at 2 p.m. ET to catch the continuation of CAF Champions league play today.

