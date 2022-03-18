Skip to main content

How to Watch AmaZulu F.C. vs. Raja Casablanca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

AmaZulu F.C. hosts Raja Casablanca in Group B action in the CAF Champions League on Friday.

AmaZulu F.C. has the chance to take the top position in Group B in its matchup against Raja Casablanca on Friday at Moses Mabhida Stadium. The home club is sitting in third place with six points and a -1 goal difference after four matches. Raja Casablanca, meanwhile, is in first place with nine points following the club's first loss of the campaign on matchday four.

How to Watch AmaZulu F.C. vs. Raja Casablanca Today:

Match Date: March 18, 2022

Match Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra En Español

Live Stream AmaZulu F.C. vs. Raja Casablanca on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Raja Casablanca was on a three-match win streak to start off the CAF Champions League, following victories over all three of the other teams in its group: 1-0 finishes against AmaZulu, ES Sétif and Horoya in the first three matches.

Then, the Group B leader visited Horoya on matchday four, where it lost 2-1. Hamid Ahadad opened the scoring with a 19th-minute finish for Raja Casablanca, but goals from Ocansey Mandela and Yajhouba Gnagna Barry secured all three points for the home side.

That loss opened up the group as there are six points left up for grabs with two matches left in the group stage. Even last-place Horoya (three points) can end up in first place at the end of the first phase, but for that to happen, it would need AmaZulu F.C. to come away with all three points against Raja Casablanca at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday.

How To Watch

March
18
2022

AmaZulu F.C. vs. Raja Casablanca

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS Xtra En Español
Time
2:50
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
