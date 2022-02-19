Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlético Petróleos de Luanda vs. Wydad Casablanca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

There's a battle at the top of Group D, as first-place Wydad takes on second place Petro De Luanda.

Wydad looks to keep their scoring going as they take on Petro de Luanda on Saturday. Wydad has five goals in their past two matches while also keeping their own net clear of any goals.

Wydad's first match in the group stage was a 3-0 victory against Sagrada Esperança. Achraf Dari (45+2’), Yahya Jabrane (52’ P) and Guy Mbenza (72’) led the way scoring for Wydad with Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti defending only one shot on goal.

Petró de Luanda looks to continue their strong start to competition this year as they have earned four victories and two draws. Their last match in group play was against Zamalek which was a 2-2 draw with goals by Gleison Moreira 22’ and Victor Pedro Nanque 36’. At that point, they were leading 2-0 and gave up a last-minute goal in the 90+5’ minute for the match to end in the draw.

For this matchup, Petró de Luanda needs to have the same strong start but continue that play for all 90+ minutes. 

