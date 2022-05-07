Petróleos de Luanda looks to get a leg up on the group leading Wydad Casablanca in CAF Champions League.

The top two teams of Group D square off in the first leg of the semis in the Confederation of African Football Champions League on Saturday. Petróleos de Luanda will be featured in this home game playing in Estádio 11 de Novembro in Talatona, Angola not too far from the team's hometown in the capital city Luanda. Wydad Casablanca will travel from Morocco looking to beat Petróleos de Luanda in back-to-back games.

How to watch Atlético Petróleos de Luanda vs. Wydad Casablanca today:

Match Date: May 7, 2022

Match Time: 8:55 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS En Español

In the last five games head-to-head, Wydad Casablanca has held the advantage 3-1-1. WAC Casablanca has also been exceptionally good in their last five games with four wins and a draw. In six games they lead Group D with 15 points and a record of 5-0-1 and a +10 goal differential. This team can score at will lately. Petro Luanda can make a big statement today though and close the gap with a win. They have a 3-2-1 record and 11 points in group play.

These two last played at the beginning of April in a 5-1 rout where WAC Casablanca beat Petro Luanda. That was back in Casablanca so Petro Luanda will have to take advantage of the home crowd today being the underdog in this match. This game will also be a great preview as these two rivals play in less than a week. Who will strike first?

