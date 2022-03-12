Skip to main content

How to Watch Atletico Petroleos de Luanda vs. G.D. Sagrada Esperanca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Atletico Petroleos de Luanda host G.D. Sagrada Esperanca on Saturday in the CAF Champions League group stages.

Atletico Petroleos de Luanda puts its undefeated streak (2W-1D-0L in group play) on the line when it hosts G.D. Sagrada Esperanca at 11 de Novembro Stadium in the city of Belas, Angola. Sagrada Esperanca is last  in Group D with one point and is looking for its first victory in this season's CAF Champions League.

How to Watch Atletico Petroleos de Luanda vs. G.D. Sagrada Esperanca Today:

Match Date: March 12, 2022

Match Time: 10:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 4

Live Stream Atletico Petroleos de Luanda vs. G.D. Sagrada Esperanca on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Atletico Petroleos de Luanda started this CAF Champions League campaign off with a thrilling 2-2 draw at Zamalek on Matchday 1 of Group D. Atletico came out firing with first-half goals from Gleison Moreira and Victor Pedro Nanque. But, as the old saying goes, 2-0 is the most dangerous partial scoreline to hold, and the club saw its lead squandered with a 57th-minute goal from Youssef Obama and a 95th minute equalized from Mahmoud Hamdy to split the points.

That performance was followed by a 2-1 victory over Wydad AC and a 1-0 win over Sagrada Esperanca in the reverse fixture of Saturday's matchup.

The visiting team has come up with one draw and two losses so far in Group D play. Sagrada Esperanca's only point came from a 0-0 draw at home to Zamalek on Matchday 2 of the CAF Champions League.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
12
2022

Atletico Petroleos de Luanda vs. G.D. Sagrada Esperanca

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS 4
Time
10:50
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1010460167h
Ligue 1

How to Watch Montpellier HSC vs. OGC Nice in Canada

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
imago1010432330h
Turkish Süper Lig

How to Watch Trabzonspor vs. Goztepe

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
AFCON
CAF Champions League Soccer

How to Watch Atletico Petroleos de Luanda vs. G.D. Sagrada Esperanca

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
imago1009667725h
CAF Champions League Soccer

How to Watch Horoya AC vs. Raja Casablanca

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
Burnley
Premier League

How to Watch Brentford vs Burnley

By Matthew Beighle52 minutes ago
Nantes Bastia
Dominos Ligue 2

How to Watch AC Ajaccio vs SC Bastia

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago
imago1007342640h
Dominos Ligue 2

How to Watch AJ Auxerre vs. FC Sochaux-Montbeliard

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago
imago1010399797h
Italian Serie B Soccer

How to Watch Lecce vs. Brescia

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago
Al Ahly
CAF Champions League Soccer

How to Watch Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Al-Ahly

By Rafael Urbina3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy