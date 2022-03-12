Atletico Petroleos de Luanda puts its undefeated streak (2W-1D-0L in group play) on the line when it hosts G.D. Sagrada Esperanca at 11 de Novembro Stadium in the city of Belas, Angola. Sagrada Esperanca is last in Group D with one point and is looking for its first victory in this season's CAF Champions League.

How to Watch Atletico Petroleos de Luanda vs. G.D. Sagrada Esperanca Today:

Match Date: March 12, 2022

Match Time: 10:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 4

Live Stream Atletico Petroleos de Luanda vs. G.D. Sagrada Esperanca on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Atletico Petroleos de Luanda started this CAF Champions League campaign off with a thrilling 2-2 draw at Zamalek on Matchday 1 of Group D. Atletico came out firing with first-half goals from Gleison Moreira and Victor Pedro Nanque. But, as the old saying goes, 2-0 is the most dangerous partial scoreline to hold, and the club saw its lead squandered with a 57th-minute goal from Youssef Obama and a 95th minute equalized from Mahmoud Hamdy to split the points.

That performance was followed by a 2-1 victory over Wydad AC and a 1-0 win over Sagrada Esperanca in the reverse fixture of Saturday's matchup.

The visiting team has come up with one draw and two losses so far in Group D play. Sagrada Esperanca's only point came from a 0-0 draw at home to Zamalek on Matchday 2 of the CAF Champions League.

Regional restrictions may apply.