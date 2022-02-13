How to Watch Coton Sport FC vs. Al Masry

Al Masry takes on Coton Sport in Group C play in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Group C play in the CAF Confederation Cup, the secondary club tournament in CAF behind the Champions League, begins on Sunday as Coton Sport takes on Al Masry.

Coton Sport FC vs. Al Masry Today:

Match Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Match Time: 7:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 4

Al Masry is in this tournament because it was in third place in the Egyptian Premier League at the time of the cutoff for CAF qualification. The team opened Confederation Cup play in the second round, defeating URA Football Club 1-0 before beating Rivers United in the next round 2-2 on away goals.

The team last appeared in the 2019-20 Confederation Cup, where it lost in the quarterfinals to Moroccan team RS Berkane.

Coton Sport plays in Cameroon, where it was the runners-up in the 2020-21 Elite One league. It opened Confederation Cup play in the second round with a 2-2 away goal win over Orapa United, then defeated FC Nouadhibou 2-0 in the third round, sending it through to the group stage.

The team is one of Cameroon's top teams, winning the Elite One 16 times. Its best international result was a runner-up finish in the 2008 CAF Champions League.

