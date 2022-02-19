How to Watch CR Belouizdad vs. Espérance Sportive de Tunis

Group C play in the CAF Champions League continues on Saturday as Esperance de Tunis, the current leader of the group, faces third-place CR Belouizdad.

In fact, Esperance de Tunis is the only team in this group that even scored goals during the first matchday of group play, when it exploded for four of them in a 4-0 win over Jwaneng Galaxy.

Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane scored three goals in the first half of that match, while Kingsley Eduwo added one as well.

This team earned a spot in this tournament by winning Tunisia's Ligue Professionnelle 1. The team has won the Champions League four times, including back-to-back titles in 2018 and 2019.

CR Belouizdad opened group play with a 0-0 draw against Etoile du Sahel.

The team earned a Champions League spot by being the first place team in Algeria's domestic league at the time of Champions League qualification cutoff. The team made it all the way to the quarterfinals of the 2020-21 Champions League, where it lost to this Esperance Sportive de Tunis team by a 4-0 aggregate score.

