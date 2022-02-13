CAF Confederation Cup Group A play begins on Sunday, with CS Sfaxien taking on Zanaco FC in the second match of the day, following the earlier meeting between Pyramids and Al Ahli Tripoli.

How to Watch CS Sfaxien vs. Zanaco FC Today:

Match Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Match Time: 1:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN La Liga

Sfaxien earned a spot in this competition by winning the 2020-21 Tunisian Cup. The team's first match of this tournament was a 4-1 win over Bayelsa United, which was followed by a 1-0 win over Tusker that sent Sfaxien through to the group stage.

This team has won the Confederation Cup three times: 2007, 2008 and 2013.

Zanaco originally qualified for the CAF Champions League by being the second place team in the Zambian Super League. The team beat Akonangui in the first round, but lost 4-2 to Al Merrikh in the second round, which sent to the team to the Confederation Cup. It then beat Binga FC in the Confederation Cup playoff to earn a spot in the group stage.

This team had the 2020 Confederation Cup quarterfinals. This is its fifth appearance in this tournament.

