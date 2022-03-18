Skip to main content

How to Watch ES Sétif vs. Horoya AC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

ES Sétif hosts Horoya AC on matchday five of the group stage in the CAF Champions League on Friday.

With two matches left to play in the first phase, six points separate first-place Raja Casablanca (9) from fourth-place Horoya AC (3) in Group B of the 2022 CAF Champions League. Horoya has a great chance to move up the standings as they visit ES Sétif who is sitting in second place with six points so far.

How to Watch ES Sétif vs. Horoya AC Today:

Match Date: March 18, 2022

Match Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra

Live Stream ES Sétif vs. Horoya AC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Horoya AC started off its campaign with three straight losses in Group B play: 1-0 tp ES Sétif, AmaZulu and Raja Casablanca on the first three matchdays. Most had counted the club out already when it had to face Group B-leader Raja Casablanca on matchday four, and even more so when the club went down 1-0 in the 19th minute of the match to a Hamid Ahadad finish.

The club then went on to score two goals within ten minutes after conceding to reach its definitive 2-1 lead. A victory that put Horoya right back in the Group B race with three points.

ES Sétif, meanwhile, is coming off of a 2-0 victory over AmaZulu and will hope to keep the streak alive when it hosts Horoya at 5 Juillet Stadium on Friday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
18
2022

ES Sétif vs. Horoya AC

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS Xtra
Time
2:50
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

ES Setif Al Ahly
CAF Champions League Soccer

How to Watch ES Sétif vs. Horoya AC

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
Raja Casablanca
CAF Champions League Soccer

How to Watch AmaZulu F.C. vs. Raja Casablanca

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
Mar 12, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Justin Moore (5) dribbles as Creighton Bluejays guard Trey Alexander (23) defends during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Villanova vs. Delaware: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Mar 12, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Justin Moore (5) dribbles as Creighton Bluejays guard Trey Alexander (23) defends during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Delaware vs. Villanova: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
High School Basketball

How to Watch Pewaukee vs. Ashwaubenon

By Kristofer Habbas21 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2022; Greensboro, NC, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Emily Lytle (24) shoots past NC State Wolfpack forward Jada Boyd (5) during the fourth quarter at Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Florida Gulf Coast vs Virginia Tech in Women’s Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas21 minutes ago
Mar 12, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Justin Moore (5) dribbles as Creighton Bluejays guard Trey Alexander (23) defends during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Delaware vs Villanova in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs21 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2022; Greensboro, NC, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Emily Lytle (24) shoots past NC State Wolfpack forward Jada Boyd (5) during the fourth quarter at Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Virginia Tech vs. FGCU: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
TRUCK SERIES
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

How to Watch Fr8Auctions 200, Practice

By Steve Benko21 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy