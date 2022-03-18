ES Sétif hosts Horoya AC on matchday five of the group stage in the CAF Champions League on Friday.

With two matches left to play in the first phase, six points separate first-place Raja Casablanca (9) from fourth-place Horoya AC (3) in Group B of the 2022 CAF Champions League. Horoya has a great chance to move up the standings as they visit ES Sétif who is sitting in second place with six points so far.

How to Watch ES Sétif vs. Horoya AC Today:

Match Date: March 18, 2022

Match Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra

Horoya AC started off its campaign with three straight losses in Group B play: 1-0 tp ES Sétif, AmaZulu and Raja Casablanca on the first three matchdays. Most had counted the club out already when it had to face Group B-leader Raja Casablanca on matchday four, and even more so when the club went down 1-0 in the 19th minute of the match to a Hamid Ahadad finish.

The club then went on to score two goals within ten minutes after conceding to reach its definitive 2-1 lead. A victory that put Horoya right back in the Group B race with three points.

ES Sétif, meanwhile, is coming off of a 2-0 victory over AmaZulu and will hope to keep the streak alive when it hosts Horoya at 5 Juillet Stadium on Friday.

