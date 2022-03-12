The fight for second place in Group B of the CAF Champions League could get interesting if ES Setif is able to obtain its first points at home so far in the tournament when it hosts current-second-place-club AmaZulu FC at 5 July Stadium. The visitors are sitting on six points after three matches to Setif's three.

How to Watch ES Setif vs. AmaZulu FC Today:

Match Date: March 12, 2022

Match Time: 10:55 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 8

Live Stream ES Setif vs. AmaZulu FC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

ES Setif has won the CAF Champions League twice before in 1988 and, more recently, in 2014. The team, in search of its third trophy in the international tournament, is looking for its first points at home in the current edition after losing its only match at 5 July Stadium yet, 1-0 to Group B-leader Raja Casablanca. Mohamed Zrida scored the only goal of the match.

AmaZulu FC started the campaign off on the wrong foot, losing away at Raja Casablanca 1-0 on Matchday 1. The club then won its next two matches by the same scoreline with goals from Luvuyo Memela in both matches.

These two clubs faced off in the previous matchday in the reverse fixture when a 42nd-minute left-footed strike from Memela secured all three points for AmaZulu.

Regional restrictions may apply.