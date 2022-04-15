Skip to main content

How to Watch ES Setif vs Esperance Sportive de Tunis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

ES Setif and Esperance Sportive de Tunis play the first leg of their quarterfinal matchup in CAF Champions League action on Friday.

ES Setif will look to get off on the right foot on Friday in the first of two legs in the CAF Champions League Tournament.

How to watch ES Setif vs Esperance Sportive de Tunis today:

Match Date: April 15, 2022

Match Time: 4:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra

Watch the ES Setif vs Esperance Sportive de Tunis match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

ES Setif finished group play with three wins and three losses. It beat Horoya twice, split with Amazulu and then lost both matches to Raja Casablanca.

The three wins helped them get nine points and finish two points up on Amazulu for second place in the group and helped them advance to the quarterfinals.

Waiting for ES Setif is Group C winner ES Tunis. ES Tunis finished group play with four wins and two draws. 

It beat Jwaneng Galaxy twice while playing to a win and a draw against both CR Belouizdad and Etoile Sahel.

It was enough to finish three points ahead of CR Belouizdad for first place. It will now look to show why it won its group and knock of ES Setif in the first leg of their quarterfinals matchup.

The two teams will play the second leg in a week with the winner moving on to the semifinals.

Regional restrictions may apply.

