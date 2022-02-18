Skip to main content

How to Watch ES Sétif vs. Raja Casablanca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

ES Setif and Raja Casablanca will be the final and likely best CAF Champions League match of the day.

ES Setif is coming off a victory in the first part of group stage matches and will be looking to beat Raja Casablanca today.

How to watch the ES Setif vs Raja Casablanca match today:

Game Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra En Español

Watch the ES Setif vs Raja Casablanca match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Raja Casablanca hasn't won a Champions League title since 1999 and the club is hoping to get its first one in over two decades this year. This is an experienced team, which could bode well for them today.

On the other side, ES Setif was solid during Ligue 1 play. It finished off the season doing well, but Champions League play is different and it will need to go against a tough Raja Casablanca club.

Group B play will get interesting today and fans will be able to see some very competitive soccer all day.

Tune in to beIN SPORTS Xtra En Español today at 2 p.m. ET to see if Raja Casablanca can get closer to the elusive Champions League title it has been trying to get since 1999.

Regional restrictions may apply.

