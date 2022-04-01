The top two clubs in Group C of the CAF Champions League take the field here today with Espérance Sportive de Tunis (3-2-0) and CR Belouizdad (3-2-0). Unless they finish in a tie, first place will be definitively determined in this group after today with the other two clubs combining for a 0-4-6 record and virtually out of the running for a chance to win this group or make any noise in the league overall.

How to Watch Espérance Sportive de Tunis vs. CR Belouizdad today:

Game Date: April 1, 2022

Game Time: 10:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra

Watch Espérance Sportive de Tunis vs. CR Belouizdad online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Espérance Sportive de Tunis is coming off a 2-1 win over GD Sagrada to come into the match today with some momentum:

Both clubs are coming off wins and are tied with 11 points overall in Group C. They have very similar profiles so far this season and should make for a highly competitive match here today.

ES Tunis has scored 10 goals this season and only given up one goal overall to their opponents for a +9 goal differential. It has been terrific on defense against their lesser opponents in group play.

CR Belouizdad has scored nine goals itself and has only given up three total goals to their opponents for a +6 goal differential.

Each club has played very strong defense this season in group play and scored on average 2.0 goals per game and 1.8 goals per game respectively.

A win for ES Tunis would give it a better overall portfolio with its stronger goals scored ratio and then the heads-up win over its Group C rival.

Regional restrictions may apply.