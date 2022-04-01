Skip to main content

How to Watch Espérance Sportive de Tunis vs. CR Belouizdad: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The CAF Champions League pits Espérance Sportive de Tunis vs. CR Belouizdad today.

The top two clubs in Group C of the CAF Champions League take the field here today with Espérance Sportive de Tunis (3-2-0) and CR Belouizdad (3-2-0). Unless they finish in a tie, first place will be definitively determined in this group after today with the other two clubs combining for a 0-4-6 record and virtually out of the running for a chance to win this group or make any noise in the league overall.

How to Watch Espérance Sportive de Tunis vs. CR Belouizdad today:

Game Date: April 1, 2022

Game Time: 10:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra

Watch Espérance Sportive de Tunis vs. CR Belouizdad online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Espérance Sportive de Tunis is coming off a 2-1 win over GD Sagrada to come into the match today with some momentum:

Both clubs are coming off wins and are tied with 11 points overall in Group C. They have very similar profiles so far this season and should make for a highly competitive match here today.

ES Tunis has scored 10 goals this season and only given up one goal overall to their opponents for a +9 goal differential. It has been terrific on defense against their lesser opponents in group play.

CR Belouizdad has scored nine goals itself and has only given up three total goals to their opponents for a +6 goal differential.

Each club has played very strong defense this season in group play and scored on average 2.0 goals per game and 1.8 goals per game respectively.

A win for ES Tunis would give it a better overall portfolio with its stronger goals scored ratio and then the heads-up win over its Group C rival.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
1
2022

Espérance Sportive de Tunis vs. CR Belouizdad

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS Xtra
Time
10:50
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

AFCON
CAF Champions League Soccer

How to Watch Espérance Sportive de Tunis vs. CR Belouizdad

By Kristofer Habbas7 minutes ago
KERESH
Professional Fighters League

How to Watch Professional Fighters League Challenger Series, Week 7

By Steve Benko31 minutes ago
Mar 31, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) battle in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 28, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell (15) dribbles the basketball as Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) defends during the third quarter at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (8) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 30, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) is fouled as he drives to the basket by Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin (11) during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 30, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) and Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (24) fight for a rebound in front of Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 29, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) and Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) chase the loose ball during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 30, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) defends Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy