How to Watch Espérance Sportive de Tunis vs. ES Sétif

ES Tunis and ES Sétif battle in the second leg of their quarterfinal matchup of the CAF Champions League on Friday

ES Tunis went 4-2-0 in group play to finish in first in Group C, but is now in danger of losing in the quarterfinals of the CAF Champions League.

ES Tunis played to a draw with ES Setif in the first leg and now must win on Friday to move on to the semifinals and a date with Raja Casablanca or Al Ahly.

ES Tunis was shutout just one time in the group stage, but was stymied by ES Setif in the first leg and is looking for answers on Friday night.

ES Setif will look to play another great defensive match on Friday as it looks to upset ES Tunis and move on to the semifinals.

ES Setif, though, has struggled to score in the CAF Champions Cup as it netted just six goals over its first seven matches.

Friday it needs to find a way to score one if it can hold down the ES Tunis offense yet again.

