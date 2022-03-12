Group B is off to a hot start in the CAF Champions League with three out of the four teams still undefeated after three matches so far. Etoile du Sahel is sitting in third place with three draws and three points to show for it. Esperance de Tunis, meanwhile, are sitting in second place with five wins after a win and two draws in group play.

How to Watch Etoile du Sahel vs. Esperance de Tunis Today:

Match Date: March 12, 2022

Match Time: 7:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 4

In its last nine matches in all competitions, Etoile du Sahel has tied eight times to go along with the club's three draws so far in Group B. On Matchday 1, the team tied CR Belouizdad 0-0, which was followed by a 1-1 draw with Jwaneng Galaxy 1-1 and another 0-0 finished away at Esperance de Tunis.

Esperance, on the other hand, has drawn twice in a row in the CAF Champions League, 1-1 at CR Belouizdad and then 0-0 at home to Sahel. The club started off on the right foot after defeating Jwaneng Galaxy 4-0 on Matchday 1, thanks to a hat-trick from Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane and another from Kingsley Eduwo for good measure.

