How to Watch Horoya AC vs. ES Sétif

Guinean team Horoya and Algerian team ES Setif will meet on Saturday in the first match for the two sides of group play in the 2021-22 CAF Champions League.

Horoya is in this year's tournament because it won the 2020-21 Guinee Championnat National. That earned it an automatic spot in the second round, where the team defeated Malian team Stade Malien by a 3-1 aggregate to advance to group play.

This is the team's 12th appearance in this tournament and its seventh in a row. Over the last seven appearances, the team has advanced to the quarterfinals twice.

As for ES Setif, the Algerian side advanced to this tournament because it was in second place of the Algerian Ligue Professionnelle 1 at the time of the deadline for Champions League qualification.

The team opened Champions League play against Gambian side Fortune FC, drawing 3-3 and then winning in penalty kicks. It followed that up with a 3-3 draw against Mauritanian team FC Nouadhibou, advancing due to having more away goals.

This team last appeared in the 2018 Champions League, making it to the semifinals. It was the overall champion in 1988 and 2014.

