How to Watch Horoya AC vs. Raja Casablanca

The only team left in the CAF Champions League that has lost all of its matches in the group stages hosts the only team left that has won all of its matches at Général Lansana Conté Stadium on Saturday. Horoya, the winless team, has lost all three of its matches by the same 1-0 scoreline. Raja Casablanca, meanwhile, has won all three of its matches by the same 1-0 scoreline.

Despite the club's poor form in the Champions League, Horoya AC is coming off of a 3-0 victory over fellow Guinean side Milo in league play. Horoya is in first place in the Guinean Ligue 1 with 39 points and a 12W-3D-2L record after 17 matches.

The last time Horoya AC and Raja Casablanca met in the CAF Champions League was on Matchday 3 which finished with the aforementioned score of 1-0. Mohsine Moutaouali scored the only goal of the match in the 67th minute.

Raja Casablanca is sitting atop Group B with nine points after three matches. Moutaouali also scored in the club's 1-0 victory over AmaZulu on Matchday 1, while Mohamed Zrida scored the team's only goal in its 1-0 away win at ES Sétif on Matchday 2.

