How to Watch Jwaneng Galaxy FC vs. Etoile du Sahel: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jwaneng Galaxy takes on Etoile du Sahel in CAF Champions League Group C action.

Etoile du Sahel, the second-place team in CAF Champions League Group C, will take on last-place Jwaneng Galaxy on Saturday.

How to Watch Jwaneng Galaxy FC vs. Etoile du Sahel Today:

Match Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Match Time: 10:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 5

Etoile du Sahel's first match of this stage resulted in a scoreless tie against CR Belouizdad.

The team earned a spot in this tournament by placing second in Tunisia's Ligue Professionnelle 1. It opened play in the second round of the tournament, where it took down APR by a 5-1 aggregate score.

Jwaneng Galaxy faces Esperance de Tunis in the first match of this stage, losing 4-0. The team was behind within the first minute of the match after the first of Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane's three goals.

This team earned a spot in this tournament as the winner of Botswana's Premier League, then defeated DFC 8eme in the first round and Simba in the second round.

Jwaneng Galaxy's only CAF appearance was in the 2018 Confederation Cup, where it lost in the first round. Etoile du Sahel has had much more success internationally, winning the Champions League in 2007 and winning the Confederation Cup twice.

