How to Watch Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Al-Ahly: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mamelodi Sundowns take on reigning champion Al-Ahly on Saturday in the CAF Champions League group stages.

Mamelodi Sundowns, the club currently in first place in Group A, host last year's CAF Champions League winner Al-Ahly at FNB Stadium on Saturday. Mamelodi is sitting on seven points and is the only undefeated team left in the group after three matches. Al-Ahly is right below in second place on four points thanks to a 1-1-1 start to the tournament.

How to Watch Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Al-Ahly Today:

Match Date: March 12, 2022

Match Time: 7:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra

Live Stream Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Al-Ahly on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

These two clubs already face off in the reverse fixture in these group stages on Matchday 3, when Al-Ahly hosted Mamelodi at Cairo International Stadium. The match ended 1-0 in favor of the away team off of an 85th minute, right-footed strike from Thapelo Morena. 

Before that, Mamelodi tied at Al-Merrikh on Matchday 2 and defeated Al-Hilal 1-0 on Matchday 1. Themba Zwane secured all three points for Sundowns.

Al-Ahly, before the loss at home to Mamelodi, beat Al-Merrikh at home 3-2 off of goals from Mohamed Sherif (2) and Mustafa Karshoum (OG).

Al-Ahly was at the FIFA Club World Cup last month where the club finished in third after losing to Brazilian side Palmeiras 2-0 in the Semifinals, followed by a 4-0 victory in the third-place match over Al-Hilal. Yasser Ibrahim (2), Ahmed Abdel Jader and Amr El Solia all scored to secure the bronze finish at the tournament.

