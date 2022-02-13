Skip to main content

How to Watch Orlando Pirates vs. JS Saoura: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Orlando Pirates and JS Saoura meet in CAF Confederation Cup group play.

Group B play in the CAF Confederation Cup begins on Sunday with Orlando Pirates taking on JS Saoura.

How to Watch Orlando Pirates vs. JS Saoura Today:

Match Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Match Time: 10:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 4

Orlando Pirates qualified for this competition by placing third in the 2020-21 South African Premier Division. It began play in this tournament in the second round, defeating CSMD Diables Noirs 1-0, which moved it on to the playoff round, where its opponent LPRC Oilers withdrew from the competition, putting it through to this stage.

This is the team's third appearance in the Confederation Cup. It has also made 10 Champions League appearances and was runners-up in that competition in 2013.

JS Saoura earned this spot by finishing third in the Algerian Ligue Professionnelle 1 during the 2020-21 season. It opened play with a 3-2 win over ASAC Concorde, then defeated Hearts of Oak 4-2 to advance to the group stage.

This is the first team from the southern part of Algeria to participate in CAF competition, first making the Champions League in 2017 and 2019. This is the team's first Confederation Cup appearance.

