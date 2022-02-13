Group A play in the CAF Confederation Cup gets underway on Sunday as Pyramids FC takes on Al Ahli Tripoli.

How to Watch Pyramids FC vs. Al Ahli Tripoli Today:

Match Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Match Time: 10:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN La Liga

Pyramids qualified for this year's tournament due to it sitting in fourth place in the Egyptian Premier League at the cut-off deadline for qualification. It opened play with a second-round win over Azam, then beat AS Maniema Union 2-0 to send the team through to the group stage.

The team is relatively new, but has appeared in the last two Confederation Cups, losing in the final in 2020 to RS Berkane and the semifinal in 2021 to Raja Casablanca, both Moroccan teams.

Al Ahli Tripoli qualified as the winners of the 2021 Libyan Cup. It opened play in the first round with a 4-0 win over Hay Al-Wadi SC, then advanced out of the second round when Biashara United withdrew despite leading 2-0 after the first leg. Following that was a penalty kick win over Stade Malien.

This team has appeared in numerous CAF competitions, including a 2017 trip to the Champions League quarterfinals.

