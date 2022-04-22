How to Watch Raja Casablanca vs Al-Ahly

Raja Casablanca hosts Al-Ahly in the second leg of the quarterfinal round in the CAF Champions League on Friday.

The CAF Champions League reigning champion has one foot in the semifinals following a 2-1 defeat of Raja Casablanca in the first leg of the matchup that was played at Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo last Saturday. Al-Ahly now travels to Mohammed V Stadium to try and seal the qualification in Morocco.

Amr El Solia got the winningest club in CAF Champions League history ahead in the first leg thanks to a penalty kick in the 13th minute of the match. Hussein El Shahat then doubled the lead in the 23rd minute following a low cross from forward Percy Tau that led to the first touch finish from El Shahat.

Mohamed Zrida got one back for Raja Casablanca at the end of the first half to bring the difference back to one goal.

No goals were scored in the second half meaning Al-Ahly take a 2-1 lead into the second leg in Casablanca. Centre-back Marouane Hadhoudi did receive a red card in the 59th minute and will unavailable for Raja in the match at home.

Al-Ahly looks to extend its lead in titles in the CAF Champions League as the club currently has 10 with the second-winningest club, Zamalek, also from Egypt, having five. Raja Casablanca has won the tournament three times itself.

