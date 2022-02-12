Skip to main content

How to Watch Raja Casablanca vs. AmaZulu F.C.: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Raja Casablanca and AmaZulu FC face in Group B play in the 2021-22 CAF Champions League.

Group B play in the 2021-22 CAF Champions League begins on Saturday, with Raja Casablanca and AmaZulu FC meeting in the second of two games.

How to Watch Raja Casablanca vs. AmaZulu F.C. Today:

Match Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Match Time: 1:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra En Espanol

Live stream the Raja Casablanca vs. AmaZulu F.C. match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Raja Casablanca qualified for this tournament out of Morocco, where it was the runners-up in the 2020-21 Botola.

It played its first match of the tournament in the second round, defeating LPRC Oilers by a 4-0 aggregate.

This team has won the Champions League three times, but the most recent was in 1999. Since then, the team has advanced to the semifinals or deeper three times.

AmaZulu was the runners-up in the 2020-21 South African Premier Division. The team began play in the first round with a 3-2 win over Nyasa Big Bullets, then beat TP Mazembe 1-1 on away goals in the second round.

This is the team's first Champions League appearance. Traditionally, the team has struggled in South African soccer, floating in between the first and second-tier leagues over the last decade before it broke through in 2020-21. It is currently fifth in its domestic league this season.

How To Watch

February
12
2022

Raja Casablanca vs. AmaZulu F.C.

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS Xtra En Espanol
Time
1:50
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
