How to Watch Raja Casablanca vs ES Setif: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Raja Casablanca and ES Setif meet on Sunday in CAF Champions League play.

Both Raja Casablanca and ES Setif have already clinched a spot in the knockout stage of the CAF Champions League, but the two teams still have one more match to play in group play as they take the pitch on Sunday.

How to Watch Raja Casablanca vs ES Setif Today:

Match Date: April 3, 2022

Match Time: 4:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 7

These sides last played on Feb. 18 during the second matchday of Group B play, with Raja Casablanca winning 1-0. 23-year-old midfielder Mohamed Zriba scored a goal in the 71st minute to provide the only score of the contest.

Raja Casablanca is coming off of a 2-0 win over AmaZulu in its most recent Champions League contest, with Hamid Ahadad and Ilias Haddad scoring goals during the match.

ES Setif defeated Horoya 3-2 in the last matchday, with Akram Djahnit scoring a goal and Riad Benayad scoring a pair of goals.

In domestic play, Raja Casablanca is currently second in Morroco's Botola Pro league with 40 points through 20 matches. As for ES Setif, the team is eighth in the Algerian Ligue 1 with 34 points through 21 matches.

