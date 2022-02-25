Raja Casablanca has won its past two group stage games and looks to make it a third taking on Horoya who has lost its last two. Raja Casablanca has a +2 goal differential while Horoya is on the opposite side with a differential of -2.

How to Watch Raja Casablanca vs. Horoya AC Today:

Match Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Match Time: 1:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra

Live Stream Raja Casablanca vs. Horoya AC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Raja Casablanca’s previous game was against Riadi Salmi in the Botola Pro league which resulted in a 1-0 victory. Kadima Kabangu scoring at the 61’ mark. They are currently in 2nd place in that league with 34 points, five behind first-place Wydad AC.

Horoya’s last match in CAF Champions League play was a 1-0 loss to AmaZulu where it conceded a goal in the 31’ and couldn’t get an equalizer despite generating 12 shots, with six of them being on target. In the Guinée Championnat National league, the club is in first place by five points and have won its last five league matches.

While Horoya has struggled in the group stage, it is a club that shouldn’t be counted out to cause an upset. The second leg match will be on Mar. 11, hosted by Horoya AC.

Regional restrictions may apply.