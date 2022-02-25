Skip to main content

How to Watch Raja Casablanca vs. Horoya AC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

An enticing CAF Champions League group stage matchup between Raja Casablanca and Horoya AC.

Raja Casablanca has won its past two group stage games and looks to make it a third taking on Horoya who has lost its last two. Raja Casablanca has a +2 goal differential while Horoya is on the opposite side with a differential of -2.

How to Watch Raja Casablanca vs. Horoya AC Today:

Match Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Match Time: 1:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra

Live Stream Raja Casablanca vs. Horoya AC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Raja Casablanca’s previous game was against Riadi Salmi in the Botola Pro league which resulted in a 1-0 victory. Kadima Kabangu scoring at the 61’ mark. They are currently in 2nd place in that league with 34 points, five behind first-place Wydad AC.

Horoya’s last match in CAF Champions League play was a 1-0 loss to AmaZulu where it conceded a goal in the 31’ and couldn’t get an equalizer despite generating 12 shots, with six of them being on target. In the Guinée Championnat National league, the club is in first place by five points and have won its last five league matches.

While Horoya has struggled in the group stage, it is a club that shouldn’t be counted out to cause an upset. The second leg match will be on Mar. 11, hosted by Horoya AC.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
25
2022

Raja Casablanca vs. Horoya AC

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS Xtra
Time
1:50
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Raja Casablanca
CAF Champions League Soccer

How to Watch Raja Casablanca vs. Horoya AC

By Christine Brown
1 minute ago
imago1009375677h
Turkish Süper Lig

How to Watch Trabzonspor vs. Kayserispor

By Frank Urbina
1 hour ago
imago0015585795h
CAF Champions League Soccer

How to Watch Al-Merrikh SC vs. Al Hilal Omdurman

By Frank Urbina
3 hours ago
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Professional Fighters League

How to Watch Professional Fighters League Challenger Series, Week 2

By Steve Benko
4 hours ago
RUGBY copy
Rugby

How to Watch NRL Rugby: Tigers vs. Roosters

By Quinn Roberts
9 hours ago
RUGBY
Rugby

How to Watch NRL Rugby: Raiders vs. Sea Eagles

By Quinn Roberts
11 hours ago
USATSI_17733464
College Basketball

How to Watch USC at Oregon State

By Kristofer Habbas
14 hours ago
USATSI_14043590
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Washington State at Stanford in Women’s College Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
14 hours ago
USATSI_17728253
College Basketball

How to Watch Arizona at Utah in Men's College Basketball

By Evan Massey
14 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy