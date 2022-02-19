Sagrada Esperanca and Zamalek meet on Saturday in CAF Champions League group play.

How to Watch Sagrada Esperança vs. Zamalek Today:

Match Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Match Time: 10:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 4

Zamalek opened group play against Petro de Luanda, with the teams drawing 2-2. Youssef Obama and Mahmoud Hamdy each scored goals in the match, with Hamby equalizing things in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

The team earned its Champion League spot by being the leader of Egypt's Premier League at the cut-off deadline. The team defeated Tusker in the second round of this tournament to earn a spot in the group stage.

Sagrada Esperanca lost 3-0 to Wydad AC in the first match of this stage.

The team earned a Champions League spot by winning Angola's Girabola. The team beat FC Platinum on penalty kicks in the first round, then beat Royal Leopards in the second round.

Sagrada Esperanca is making its third trip to the Champions League, with the team last appearing in this tournament in 2006. Zamalek has been one of Africa's most successful clubs, winning the Champions League five times, most recently in 2002.

