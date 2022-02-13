Skip to main content

How to Watch Simba S.C. vs. ASEC Mimosas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Simba takes on ASEC Mimosas in Group D play of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Group D play in the 2021-22 CAF Confederation Cup begins on Sunday as Simba takes on ASEC Mimosas.

How to Watch Simba S.C. vs. ASEC Mimosas Today:

Match Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Match Time: 7:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 5

Live stream the Simba S.C. vs. ASEC Mimosas match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Simba originally qualified for the CAF Champions League as the winner of the Tanzanian Premier League, but a 3-3 away goal loss to Jwaneng Galaxy sent it to the Confederation Cup playoff round.

There, the team defeated Red Arrows 4-2, earning it a spot in the group stage.

Simba last appeared in this event in 2018, then qualified for the CAF Champions League each year since.

ASEC Mimosas also landed in the Confederation Cup because of a loss in the CAF Champions League. The champions of the Ivory Coast's Ligue 1, ASEC Mimosas defeated Teungueth 2-0 in the first round of the Champions League before losing 3-3 on away goals to CR Belouizdad in the second round.

Once it was transferred to the Confederation Cup, the team defeated Interclube 5-2 to advance to the group stage.

This is the team's first Confederation Cup appearance since 2018, when it lost in the group stage. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How to Watch Simba S.C. vs. ASEC Mimosas

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
