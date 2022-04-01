The top two teams in Group D of the CAF Champions League take the field in a match that could shape the way this group's final standings play out. Wydad Casablanca (4-0-1) comes in as the top team in the group with Atlético Petróleos de Luanda (3-2-0) just behind them in second place. A lot of things can happen today in the standings with either team winning while a tie would simply keep the status quo

How to Watch Wydad Casablanca vs. Atlético Petróleos de Luanda today:

Game Date: April 1, 2022

Game Time: 1:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra

Watch Wydad Casablanca vs. Atlético Petróleos de Luanda online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Wydad AC got a scare from the bottom team in the standings, Sagrada Esperanca (2-1), nearly losing to a winless team and dropping their second match of the season:

In their last match, Wydad AC fell behind 1-0 early on and had to fight back. They tied things up in the 81st minute and then took the lead in extra time in the 91st minute.

They have scored the most goals in the group with 10 total and have given up four goals for a plus-six difference this season.

Wydad AC has the second-best goals allowed in their group, with Atlético Petróleos de Luanda coming in as the best defense in the group.

This season, they have scored eight goals total and have given up three for a plus-five difference. Entering today, they are one point behind Wydad AC and can jump them in the standings with a win, thanks to their ability to tie and not lose so far in group play.

A win for Wydad would give them a stranglehold on the group and give them the win on the final day of group play.

Regional restrictions may apply.