Skip to main content

How to Watch Wydad Casablanca vs. Atlético Petróleos de Luanda: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The CAF Champions League features Wydad Casablanca taking on Atlético Petróleos de Luanda today.

The top two teams in Group D of the CAF Champions League take the field in a match that could shape the way this group's final standings play out. Wydad Casablanca (4-0-1) comes in as the top team in the group with Atlético Petróleos de Luanda (3-2-0) just behind them in second place. A lot of things can happen today in the standings with either team winning while a tie would simply keep the status quo 

How to Watch Wydad Casablanca vs. Atlético Petróleos de Luanda today:

Game Date: April 1, 2022

Game Time: 1:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra

Watch Wydad Casablanca vs. Atlético Petróleos de Luanda online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Wydad AC got a scare from the bottom team in the standings, Sagrada Esperanca (2-1), nearly losing to a winless team and dropping their second match of the season:

In their last match, Wydad AC fell behind 1-0 early on and had to fight back. They tied things up in the 81st minute and then took the lead in extra time in the 91st minute. 

They have scored the most goals in the group with 10 total and have given up four goals for a plus-six difference this season.

Wydad AC has the second-best goals allowed in their group, with Atlético Petróleos de Luanda coming in as the best defense in the group.

This season, they have scored eight goals total and have given up three for a plus-five difference. Entering today, they are one point behind Wydad AC and can jump them in the standings with a win, thanks to their ability to tie and not lose so far in group play.

A win for Wydad would give them a stranglehold on the group and give them the win on the final day of group play.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
1
2022

Wydad Casablanca vs. Atlético Petróleos de Luanda

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS Xtra
Time
1:50
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1010958852h
CAF Champions League Soccer

How to Watch Wydad Casablanca vs. Atlético Petróleos de Luanda

By Kristofer Habbas52 seconds ago
Coco Gauff
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch Miami Open, ATP Semifinal 1, WTA Doubles Semifinal 1

By Kristofer Habbas50 minutes ago
USATSI_17992564
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Miami Marlins at Houston Astros in MLB Spring Training

By Matthew Beighle50 minutes ago
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Phillies vs Orioles

By Matthew Beighle50 minutes ago
PIRATES
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Blue Jays at Pirates

By Matthew Beighle50 minutes ago
RED SOX
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Red Sox vs Rays

By Matthew Beighle50 minutes ago
METS
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Mets at Cardinals

By Phil Watson50 minutes ago
Mar 31, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) battle in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 28, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell (15) dribbles the basketball as Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) defends during the third quarter at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy