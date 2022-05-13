Wydad Casablanca takes a 3-1 lead back home to host Atlético Petróleos de Luanda in the second leg of the CAF Champions League semifinals on Friday.

Atlético Petróleos de Luanda hosted Wydad Casablanca at 11 de Novembro Stadium on Saturday in the first leg of the semfinal round in a match that ended 3-1 in favor of the visitors thanks to goals from Tiago Azulão (own goal), Yahya Jabrane and Guy Mbenza. William Soares received a red card in stoppage time and is unavailable to participate in the second leg.

How to Watch Wydad Casablanca vs. Atlético Petróleos de Luanda Today:

Game Date: May 13, 2022

Game Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS Xtra

Live Stream Wydad Casablanca vs. Atlético Petróleos de Luanda on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!



Wydad Casablanca advanced to the semifinals following a slim 1-0 aggregate finish over CR Belouizdad in the first leg of the quarterfinals. Mbenza scored the lone goal in the two-legged affair.

Atlético Petróleos advanced thanks to a 3-2 aggregate finish over Mamelodi Sundowns. Azulão scored the definitive third goal in the second half of the second leg via penalty kick.

The winner of the semifinal round will advance to face the winner of the Al Ahly and ES Sétif matchup in the CAF Champions League final. Al Ahly holds a 4-0 lead after the first leg and is the reigning champion of the tournament.

