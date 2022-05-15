Skip to main content

How to Watch UEFA Under-17 Women's Championship: France vs. Netherlands: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

France and Netherlands face off in the third-place match of the UEFA U-17 Women's Championship on Sunday.

France and Netherlands both finished second in their respective groups in the group stages of the U-17 tournament in Bosnia and Herzegovina, with both teams crashing out in the Championship's semifinals. France lost to Group A leader Germany on Thursday, while Spain, leader of Group B, defeated the Netherlands. The winner between France and Netherlands on Sunday will join Germany and Spain at the World Cup.

France lost to title-holder Germany by a slim 1-0 margin in the semifinals, with the goal coming off of a long-distance strike from midfielder Alara Sehitler in the 40th minute of the match.

It was just the second loss in the tournament for France who also lost to the other finalist Spain on the final matchday of the group phase 3-0.

The Netherlands lost to Spain 3-0 on Thursday in the other tournament semifinal thanks to a brace from midfielder Nina Pou.

Germany and Spain have both secured their spots at the U-17 Women's World Cup by advancing to the UEFA Championship final, with the third slot at the World Cup being taken by either France or Netherlands depending on who finishes in third in the tournament.

