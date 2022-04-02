How to Watch Benfica vs. Boa Hora in Andebol

Benfica goes for its 12th straight win against Boa Hora when they battle on Saturday in Campeonato Nacional de Andebol action.

Benfica has been on a roll lately and is looking to stay hot when it takes on 16th-place Boa Hora FC on Saturday.

How to Watch Benfica vs. Boa Hora Today:

Match Date: April 2, 2022

Match Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

TV: Benfica TV

Benfica currently sits in third place with an impressive 18-2-0 record this season. It is one game back of second-place Porto and one-and-a-half games back of first-place Sporting.

They are comfortably ahead of Aguas Santas for third place but are looking to make a move on second place with a win against struggling Boa Hora FC on Saturday.

Boa Hora is sitting in last place in league play, one game back of Xico. Boa Hora has won just one match all year long and has not won in 16 straight.

It has been a tough run for them but they have been close and even pulled off a 30-30 draw against FC Gaia in their last match.

Previous to the draw they had lost by just three and four to Vitoria FC and Belenenses, respectively.

Saturday, they will look to finally get a win but they will have to upset one of the best teams in the league in Benfica.

